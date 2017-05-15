Photo by Ben Kaye

Chicago’s unofficial mayor Chance the Rapper and one of Canada’s premier producers Kaytranada have joined forces for a new song. Titled “They Say”, it was debuted on the most recent installment of Pharrell’s OTHERtone program on Beats 1 Radio.

Just in time for summer, the track is a fuzzy yet warm, feel-good number complete with uplifting piano and a choir. Lil Chano’s performed the song live numerous times since 2015, but this marks the first instance in which the studio version has surfaced. It’s believed “They Say” is a leftover from Chance’s 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book, which also featured another Kaytra collaboration in “All Night”.

Stream a radio rip of “They Say” down below.

Chance the Rapper recently appeared on “I’m the One”, the 2017 song of the summer contender featuring DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, and Quavo. As for Kaytranada, the Montreal beatsmith last contributed to Kendrick Lamar’s stellar DAMN. Over the weekend, he snagged the Prism Prize for the music video for 99.9% highlight “Lite Spots”.