Chance the Rapper cancels European tour

Photo by​ Philip Cosores

Chance the Rapper recently kicked off a North American arena tour behind his latest opus, Coloring Book. The jaunt runs into mid-June, after which he was due in Europe for a series of festival appearances. Now, though, Chance has canceled his planned European tour “due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control.” A statement released by the rapper adds, “Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.” Perhaps he wants to get to work on that new studio album? Either way, this marks the second time in the last year that Chance has called off a planned UK/European tour.

The affected dates included headlining appearances at Oya Festival in Oslo, Norway; Way Out West Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden; and Pukkelpop in Hasselt, Belgium.

See the updated tour schedule below.