Chance the Rapper cancels European tour

Chance the Rapper recently kicked off a North American arena tour behind his latest opus, Coloring Book. The jaunt runs into mid-June, after which he was due in Europe for a series of festival appearances. Now, though, Chance has canceled his planned European tour “due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control.” A statement released by the rapper adds, “Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.” Perhaps he wants to get to work on that new studio album? Either way, this marks the second time in the last year that Chance has called off a planned UK/European tour.
The affected dates included headlining appearances at Oya Festival in Oslo, Norway; Way Out West Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden; and Pukkelpop in Hasselt, Belgium.
See the updated tour schedule below.
Chance the Rapper 2017 Tour Dates:
05/02 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA Festival
05/06 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA Festival
05/07 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilioin
05/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center Omaha
05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
05/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
05/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace In Auburn Hills
05/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
06/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
06/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion
06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
06/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11-12 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN
08/16-19 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival