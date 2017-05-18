Menu
Chance the Rapper hops on new remix of Francis and the Lights’ “May I Have This Dance” — listen

Chicago MC adorably rhymes about his young daughter, Kensli

by
on May 18, 2017, 12:08pm
Photo of Chance the Rapper by Philip Cosores

Francis and the Lights have shared a remix of “May I Have this Dance”, a track from their latest album, Farewell, Starlite!. The remix is especially noteworthy because it features an all-new verse from none other than Chance the Rapper.

The additional lines find the Chicago MC speaking straight from the heart about his young daughter, Kensli. “I love you more than your mother/ More than you love yourself,” he says. Stream the new version down below.

An official music video for the track featuring Lil Chano is expected to drop tomorrow. Francis and the Lights have said it will be a continuation of their 2016 visual for “Friends”, which boasted contributions from Kanye West and Bon Iver.

Chance the Rapper and Francis and the Lights have linked up numerous times over the last few years. The two acts toured together on Chance’s Magnificent Coloring World Tour, collaborated on Coloring Book highlight “Summer Friends”, and shared the stage at Justin Vernon’s 2016 Eaux Claires Festival.

