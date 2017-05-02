Menu
Chance the Rapper, Paramore, Odesza lead inaugural lineup for Pennsylvania’s Karoondinha Festival

John Legend, Strugill Simpson, The Roots, Chromeo, and Young the Giant are also part of the bill

on May 02, 2017, 1:20pm
Karoondinha is a new three-day music and camping festival taking place across 1,600 unspoiled acres of rolling hills and rich farmland in Centre Hall, Pennsylvania. The inaugural edition takes place July 21st-23rd, boasting a lineup highlighted by Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Paramore, Odesza, Strugill Simpson, and The Roots.

Also playing are Chromeo, Young the Giant, Mavis Staples, Leon Bridges, Alessia Cara, AlunaGeorge, St. Lucia, The Revivalists, Moran James, Caveman, Savoir Adore, Little Hurricane, Hollis Brown, Broods, Jon Bellion, and Mikaela Davis, among others.

Beyond the music, Karoondinha will offer festival-goers daily yoga sessions, dance workshops, art installations, gourmet food vendors, and even all-water caves tours.

General admission and VIP passes are now onsale through the festival’s website.

