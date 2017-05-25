Charles Bradley successfully completes cancer treatment, announces triumphant return to the stage

Photo by Philip Cosores
Last fall, 67-year-old soul legend Charles Bradley was struck with a bit of harrowing news: a diagnosis of stomach cancer. The Daptones Records musician promptly began medical treatment and was forced to scrap all of his upcoming tour dates.
Fast forward just a little over six months and not only has Bradley successfully completed his treatments, but he’s also very eager to get back on tour to see his fans. “I am so grateful to my beautiful fans and touched by all the love and support they showed me through my crisis and time of sickness,” Bradley wrote in a press statement. “They truly lifted me up and kept me going. I am honored and glad to be back and am going to give you all of my love.”
Following a one-off appearance at South Carolina’s High Water Festival last month, Bradley and backing band His Extraordinaires will make their triumphant return to the road on an upcoming North American tour. Set for the summer and fall, his itinerary features stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Detroit, and is jam-packed with festival appearances, including Sasquatch! in Washington, SoCal’s Arroyo Seco, WayHome in Ontario, and Portland’s Pickathon.
Find his full schedule below. Bradley’s last album came in 2016 with Changes, which saw him cover the Black Sabbath track of the same name.
Charles Bradley 2017 Tour Dates:
05/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/28 – Sonoma, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
06/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl (Governors Ball Pre-Party)
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/03 – State College, PA @ Happy Valley Festival
06/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
06/16 – Monterey, CA @ Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary
06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Chene Park Amphitheater
06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Music Festival
06/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
07/01 – Waitsfield, VT @ Friendly Gathering Festival
07/04 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival
07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival
07/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans
07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival
07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ XpoNential Festival
07/30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival
08/03-04 – Portland, OR @ Pickathon Festival
08/05 – Whister, BC @ Wanderlust Festival
08/06 – Kaslo, BC @ Kaslo Jazz Festival
08/12 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival
08/19 – Wellston, MI @ Hoxeyville Music Festival
08/26 – Pine Plains, NY @ Huichica East Festival
08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
09/04 – Long Island, NY @ The Surf Lodge
09/16 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio
09/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling
10/01 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival
10/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival
