Charles Bradley successfully completes cancer treatment, announces triumphant return to the stage

Last fall, 67-year-old soul legend Charles Bradley was struck with a bit of harrowing news: a diagnosis of stomach cancer. The Daptones Records musician promptly began medical treatment and was forced to scrap all of his upcoming tour dates.

Fast forward just a little over six months and not only has Bradley successfully completed his treatments, but he’s also very eager to get back on tour to see his fans. “I am so grateful to my beautiful fans and touched by all the love and support they showed me through my crisis and time of sickness,” Bradley wrote in a press statement. “They truly lifted me up and kept me going. I am honored and glad to be back and am going to give you all of my love.”

Following a one-off appearance at South Carolina’s High Water Festival last month, Bradley and backing band His Extraordinaires will make their triumphant return to the road on an upcoming North American tour. Set for the summer and fall, his itinerary features stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Detroit, and is jam-packed with festival appearances, including Sasquatch! in Washington, SoCal’s Arroyo Seco, WayHome in Ontario, and Portland’s Pickathon.

Find his full schedule below. Bradley’s last album came in 2016 with Changes, which saw him cover the Black Sabbath track of the same name.

Charles Bradley 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/28 – Sonoma, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

06/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl (Governors Ball Pre-Party)

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/03 – State College, PA @ Happy Valley Festival

06/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

06/16 – Monterey, CA @ Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Chene Park Amphitheater

06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Music Festival

06/30 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

07/01 – Waitsfield, VT @ Friendly Gathering Festival

07/04 – Montreal, QC @ Montreal Jazz Festival

07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

07/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans

07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ XpoNential Festival

07/30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

08/03-04 – Portland, OR @ Pickathon Festival

08/05 – Whister, BC @ Wanderlust Festival

08/06 – Kaslo, BC @ Kaslo Jazz Festival

08/12 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival

08/19 – Wellston, MI @ Hoxeyville Music Festival

08/26 – Pine Plains, NY @ Huichica East Festival

08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

09/04 – Long Island, NY @ The Surf Lodge

09/16 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio

09/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling

10/01 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival

10/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival

Revisit his “Changes” cover: