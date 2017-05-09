Chastity Belt will soon release their follow-up to 2015’s Time To Go Home with I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, an album their label, Hardly Art, describes as “a dark and uncommonly beautiful set of moody post-punk that finds the Seattle outfit’s feelings in full view, unobscured by humor.”

We previously heard the low-key cut “Caught In a Lie” and now they’re shared the wild, untethered closing track, “5am”. “It’s 5 a.m. and I’m full of hate,” Julia Shapiro seethes in the track’s early going, a sentiment that echoes through until the song’s squealing, circuitous finale. Listen to it below.

I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone arrives on June 2nd, which coincides with a tour of Europe and North America throughout the summer.