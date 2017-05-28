Chris Cornell was laid to rest during a private funeral service held at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday afternoon. As part of the service, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, a close friend and godfather to one of Cornell’s children, sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”. Video of the touching tribute has now surfaced and you can watch it below.

Bennington was just one of several notable musicians who participated in Cornell’s funeral service. The singer’s former bandmates Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Tom Morello all made remarks. Many others were in attendance, including: Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich; Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Pat Smear; Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic; Courtney Love; Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro; and Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell.