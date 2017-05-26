Menu
Chicago rapper ShowYouSuck debuts new song, “Cool”, on Good Day Chicago — watch

The song will be on ShowYouSuck's forthcoming album, Vacation Forever

on May 26, 2017, 1:50pm
CoSigned Chicago rapper ShowYouSuck has been performing with The Hood Internet as Air Credits as of late, but it looks like he may be on the verge of releasing new material of his own.

This morning, he debuted a new song, “Cool”, on Good Morning Chicago, which he’s said will be on his forthcoming album, Vacation Forever. Joined by Mike Jaxx and Professor Fox, the amusingly tender, piano-led track finds ShowYouSuck singing about Taco Bell, stealing WiFi, and his love for WWE superstar Goldust while asserting the power of individuality and equality.

Watch the full performance below.

