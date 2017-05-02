Chris Cornell says Temple of the Dog is “motivated to do something again”

To coincide with the 25th anniversary of their first and only album, Temple of the Dog reunited last year for their first-ever tour. Featuring Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell alongside Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Mike McCready, and Matt Cameron, the 90’s grunge supergroup performed a series of shows in Philadelphia, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

The tour was over almost as quickly as it started, however, and the band members have since gone their separate ways. Cornell returned to Soundgarden for a 2017 summer tour, while the members of Pearl Jam are said to be working on new music.

But Temple of the Dog may still have more to say, as Cornell told Den of Geek in a new interview. In fact, he’s even teasing the possibility of new music.

“It was really an amazing experience so I think we’re all motivated to do something again,” Cornell explained. “The only obstacle really is the same one that’s always been there, which is that everybody’s always busy. So it literally has to be planned ahead by two years and that’s a hard thing to do. But it’s something that we definitely want to do.”

“Whether it’s possibly doing some new songs or just getting out and playing more shows, maybe in other parts of the world we haven’t gone into, I don’t know. But everybody kind of wants to do something,” Cornell added.

Below, watch fan-shot footage of Temple of the Dog’s reunion concert in Philadelphia last November: