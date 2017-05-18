Menu
Chris Cornell’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide: Police

Police reportedly found Cornell unresponsive in a bathroom with something around his neck

by
on May 18, 2017, 9:19am
Earlier this morning we learned the tragic news of Chris Cornell’s death. The legendary singer behind Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog was found unresponsive in his hotel room following Soundgarden’s concert in Detroit on Wednesday night. While his cause of death is as yet unconfirmed, police are investigating it as a possible suicide.

Michael Woody, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department, told The Associated Press that were “basic things observed at the scene” that indicated a suicide. Citing local police sources, Detroit’s WXYZ reports that a bandmate found Cornell in his hotel room’s bathroom with something around his neck.

Throughout his life, Cornell suffered from severe depression and also battled addiction to drugs and alcohol.

