Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Chris Cornell’s death ruled suicide by hanging

Soundgarden frontman was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room on Wednesday evening

by
on May 18, 2017, 1:51pm
1 comment

The cause of Chris Cornell’s death has been confirmed, according to The Associated Press. A medical examiner has determined that the Soundgarden singer committed suicide by hanging.

Cornell was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a Detroit hotel room on Wednesday night, mere hours after Soundgarden concluded playing a show at a nearby concert venue. He was 52 years old at the time of his death.

Throughout his life, Cornell suffered from severe depression and also battled addiction to drugs and alcohol. In his final live performance, Cornell led Soundgarden in a hauntingly poetic rendition of “Slaves & Bulldozers” incorporating lyrics to Led Zeppelin’s “In My Time of Dying”.

Click here for our complete coverage of Chris Cornell’s death.

Previous Story
Mondo Cozmo premieres anthemic new single “Automatic” — listen
Next Story
Netflix announces prequel series to The Dark Crystal
1 comment
More Stories