Chris Cornell’s death ruled suicide by hanging

The cause of Chris Cornell’s death has been confirmed, according to The Associated Press. A medical examiner has determined that the Soundgarden singer committed suicide by hanging.

Cornell was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a Detroit hotel room on Wednesday night, mere hours after Soundgarden concluded playing a show at a nearby concert venue. He was 52 years old at the time of his death.

Throughout his life, Cornell suffered from severe depression and also battled addiction to drugs and alcohol. In his final live performance, Cornell led Soundgarden in a hauntingly poetic rendition of “Slaves & Bulldozers” incorporating lyrics to Led Zeppelin’s “In My Time of Dying”.

