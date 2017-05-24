Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky pens loving tribute letter

From U2 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Ryan Adams and Incubus, the music world continues to mourn the loss of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who was found dead in a Detroit hotel last week. Today, Cornell’s wife, Vicky, has followed suit, honoring his memory with a loving, poignant open letter.

“You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me,” she writes in the letter, which was posted on Billboard. “My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back.”

After fondly recalling their more than 10 years together, she then reflects on his tragic passing. “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies,” she says. “You were right when you said we are soulmates… and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”

Elsewhere in the note, Vicky’s words echo her and her family’s beliefs regarding Cornell’s cause of death. Contrary to the medical examiner’s ruling, they contend that Cornell didn’t intentionally kill himself. “I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher.”

Read the full letter below.

To My Sweet Christopher,

You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

Always and forever,

Your Vicky

The iconic grunge rocker will be buried tomorrow at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.

Click here for our complete coverage of Chris Cornell’s death.