Chris Rock adds new dates to his Total Blackout Tour

Chris Rock has spent a good chunk of 2017 road for his first tour in nine years. Fans in major markets like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles may have noticed that the legendary comedian skipped their city on this first leg, but never fear. Rock has announced an expanded schedule for his Total Blackout Tour that includes two-night stints in multiple cities.

The new leg kicks off in September with a doubleheader at the Chicago Theatre. From there, the dates are spaced out with a handful of shows a month until January 2018, when Rock heads to London. Considering he was just paid $40 million for a pair of Netflix specials, there’s a fair chance at least one of these newly announced gigs will be filmed, so snag your tickets via Ticketmaster when they go on sale May 6th.

Find the updated tour schedule below.

Chris Rock 2017-2018 Total Blackout Tour Dates:

05/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

05/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

05/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

05/13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

05/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/25 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

06/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

06/09 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino

06/23 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

06/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

06/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Hisense Arena

06/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Hisense Arena

06/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

06/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

07/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/17– Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

11/09 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

11/11 – Toronto ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/25 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/26 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

12/06 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/07 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/26 – London, UK @ SSE Arena Wembley

01/27 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena