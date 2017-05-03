Chris Rock adds new dates to his Total Blackout Tour

Chris Rock has spent a good chunk of 2017 road for his first tour in nine years. Fans in major markets like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles may have noticed that the legendary comedian skipped their city on this first leg, but never fear. Rock has announced an expanded schedule for his Total Blackout Tour that includes two-night stints in multiple cities.
The new leg kicks off in September with a doubleheader at the Chicago Theatre. From there, the dates are spaced out with a handful of shows a month until January 2018, when Rock heads to London. Considering he was just paid $40 million for a pair of Netflix specials, there’s a fair chance at least one of these newly announced gigs will be filmed, so snag your tickets via Ticketmaster when they go on sale May 6th.
Find the updated tour schedule below.
Chris Rock 2017-2018 Total Blackout Tour Dates:
05/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
05/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
05/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
05/13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
05/14 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
05/15 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
05/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/25 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center
05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
06/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
06/09 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center
06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino
06/23 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
06/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
06/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Hisense Arena
06/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Hisense Arena
06/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
06/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
07/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/17– Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
11/09 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
11/11 – Toronto ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/25 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/26 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
12/06 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/07 – New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/26 – London, UK @ SSE Arena Wembley
01/27 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena