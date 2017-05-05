On July 21st, Christopher Nolan‘s taking us all to summer school with his highly anticipated 10th feature film, Dunkirk. Based on the real-life World War II evacuation, the film follows a group of Allied soldiers trapped on a beach between enemies and the sea. Already, we’ve seen a teaser trailer — and if you caught Rogue One at IMAX, the first seven minutes — and now we have a full-length trailer.

The film stars Fionn Whitehead, Jack Lowden, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, James D’Arcy, and the on-screen debut of One Direction hunkaroo Harry Styles. Nolan shot the film on both IMAX 65mm and 65mm large format film stock, and even reconditioned actual warships for the shoot, including the French Navy destroyer Maillé-Brézé.

Catch some of the action above and get ready for war on July 21st.