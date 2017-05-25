Chromatics’ Johnny Jewel to score new film starring James Franco and Rashida Jones

Photo by Vinna Laudico

Earlier this month, Alexis Rivera of Echo Park Records revealed that Johnny Jewel had destroyed all copies of the Chromatics’ long-awaited Dear Tommy, only to record a new “better” version. Soon thereafter, Jewel appeased fans with Windswept, featuring music Jewel wrote for the Twin Peaks revival and a new Chromatics song. Now, the producer has continued his prolific streak by scoring a new film starring James Franco and Rashida Jones.

As Stereogum points out, the film is called Please Don’t Come Back From the Moon and is based on the 2005 Dean Bakopoulos novel of the same name. It’s directed by Bruce Thierry Cheung and tells the story of the children of migrant workers who are left abandoned in a small desert town by the Salton Sea. The movie will premiere next month at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

In the past, Jewel has composed for the soundtracks to Bronson, Drive, and the A&E crime drama series Those Who Kill.

