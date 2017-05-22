Twin Peaks returned last night with the first four episodes of Showtime’s revival becoming available for streaming. To cap off the second chapter of the new series, Chromatics take the stage at the Roadhouse to perform a track called “Shadow”. Numerous versions of the song have been released as far back as 2014, and it was originally supposed to appear on the band’s long-delayed fifth LP, Dear Tommy, before Johnny Jewel went and destroyed every copy of the record.

But as Twin Peaks proved, “Shadow” lives on, and now Chromatics have shared a new video for the track. Decked out in suits and under a haze of magenta light, the band performs in front of red curtains that surely bring to mind the Black Lodge. Take a look above.

It was revealed earlier this month that Jewel had become unsatisfied with Dear Tommy after having a near-death experience, prompting him to destroy every finished copy of the record and start again. The whole thing has been remade, though apparently the tracklist remains the same, meaning this version of “Shadow” will likely be featured. No release date has been set, but Jewel recently released his Windswept album, which features songs from Twin Peaks as well as new Chromatics and Desire material.