Photo by Ebru Yildiz

Five years ago, ambient pop group Cigarettes After Sex released their first EP, I. Since then, they’ve steadily grown their following and are finally readying their debut self-titled full-length. With the album out June 9th on Partisan Records, the band have today shared the latest preview, “Each Time You Fall In Love.”

The dreamy love song features an airy, hypnotic melody that aids the telling of a tale of pain resulting from always looking to get something more from relationships over time. “[It’s] mostly about how I was never able to find myself completely satisfied with any romance or love affair that I had been through,” lead singer Greg Gonzalez said via a press release. “It was as if I was always on the lookout for something more and it had gotten me into plenty of trouble over time.”

Listen to the track below.

Previously, the four-piece band shared album singles “K.” and “Apocalypse”. Pre-order Cigarettes After Sex here.

Cigarettes After Sex are currently on a massive world tour across Europe and North America in support of their debut LP. Check out the schedule below.

Cigarettes After Sex 2017 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Bangkok, TH @ Acmem

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/13 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory

06/14 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Šiška

06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave l

07/08 – Padova, IT @ Just Like Heaven Festival

07/13 – Vilnius, LT @ Piano.Lt Vasaros Terasa

07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/18 – Belgrade, RS @ Bazeni

07/19 – Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship

07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival

07/24 – Rome, IT @ Villa Ada Festival

07/25 – Cesena, IT @ Acielo Aperto

07/27 – Lugano, CH @ Longlake Festival

07/29 – Cabourg, FR @ Cabourg Mon Amour

07/30 – Aulnoyes-Aymerie, FR @ Nuits Secretes

08/02 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

08/03 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale Festival

08/05 – Polva, EE @ Intsikurmu

08/11 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival

08/13 – Palermo, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

09/23 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/05 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/07 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/10 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Jr

11/06 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

11/07 – Brussels, BE @ AB

11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/13 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

11/16 – Belfast, IE @ Limelight 2

11/17 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

11/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/22 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

11/23 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

11/27 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol

11/28 – Zaragoza, ES @ Las Armas

11/29 – Barcelona, ES @ La de Apolo

12/04 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

12/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja