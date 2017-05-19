Photo by Ebru Yildiz
Five years ago, ambient pop group Cigarettes After Sex released their first EP, I. Since then, they’ve steadily grown their following and are finally readying their debut self-titled full-length. With the album out June 9th on Partisan Records, the band have today shared the latest preview, “Each Time You Fall In Love.”
The dreamy love song features an airy, hypnotic melody that aids the telling of a tale of pain resulting from always looking to get something more from relationships over time. “[It’s] mostly about how I was never able to find myself completely satisfied with any romance or love affair that I had been through,” lead singer Greg Gonzalez said via a press release. “It was as if I was always on the lookout for something more and it had gotten me into plenty of trouble over time.”
Listen to the track below.
Previously, the four-piece band shared album singles “K.” and “Apocalypse”. Pre-order Cigarettes After Sex here.
Cigarettes After Sex are currently on a massive world tour across Europe and North America in support of their debut LP. Check out the schedule below.
Cigarettes After Sex 2017 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Bangkok, TH @ Acmem
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/13 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory
06/14 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Šiška
06/16 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave l
07/08 – Padova, IT @ Just Like Heaven Festival
07/13 – Vilnius, LT @ Piano.Lt Vasaros Terasa
07/14 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/18 – Belgrade, RS @ Bazeni
07/19 – Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship
07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival
07/24 – Rome, IT @ Villa Ada Festival
07/25 – Cesena, IT @ Acielo Aperto
07/27 – Lugano, CH @ Longlake Festival
07/29 – Cabourg, FR @ Cabourg Mon Amour
07/30 – Aulnoyes-Aymerie, FR @ Nuits Secretes
08/02 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
08/03 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale Festival
08/05 – Polva, EE @ Intsikurmu
08/11 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival
08/13 – Palermo, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
09/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
09/19 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
09/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
09/23 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/05 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
10/07 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/10 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Jr
11/06 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
11/07 – Brussels, BE @ AB
11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/12 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/13 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
11/16 – Belfast, IE @ Limelight 2
11/17 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
11/19 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz
11/20 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/22 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
11/23 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
11/27 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol
11/28 – Zaragoza, ES @ Las Armas
11/29 – Barcelona, ES @ La de Apolo
12/04 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza
12/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
12/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja