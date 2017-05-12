When we suffer a loss, the damage extends far beyond the emotional. Often our bodies sustain the pain just as badly — limbs tremble and go weak, torsos no longer have the will to get up and out of bed, and hearts can even literally shatter.

From a certain standpoint, the breakdown can be imagined as something of a beautiful collapse, the hardy science of human anatomy succumbing to invisible feelings. Psych pop outfit Cloud Control see loss through this kind of lens, as their latest single “Rainbow City” and its accompanying video embody this delicate process of disintegration.

Airy, layered harmonies mix with shredding, almost grunge-y guitars while our protagonist weeps uncontrollably. Yet for all his heaving sobs, he simultaneously describes himself as a “statue;” there’s clearly a battle to stay sane going on here. As for the visual, it looks like a MoMA-worthy interpretation filled with Cloud Control members’ bodies contorting against a technicolor backdrop, the ebb and flow of tension and release palpable throughout each scene.

In a statement to Consequence of Sound, the band’s Alistair Wright discusses the clip, which was directed by his girlfriend, Imogen Grist:

“I love the colours. It looks like a million bucks … and Heidi [Lenffer]’s dance came outta nowhere. I never thought you could dance to a song like this but somehow it feels right, it’s got a slow momentum. I love working with people you trust and being surprised. That’s one of the best things about being in a band.”

Check out the video below.

“Rainbow City” is the first piece of new material from Cloud Control since their 2013 album, Dream Cave.