Cloud Nothings’ “Enter Entirely” crams a world of deep introspection — some painful, others revelatory — into five blissful minutes. It’s easily the best track off the band’s latest album, Life Without Sound, and today, it receives the video treatment it deserves.

Shot on Super 8mm film under the guidance of director John Elliot, the clip features fuzzy, nostalgic scenes of the countryside in the summer, a specific time and place that perhaps Dylan Baldi & the group look to when deep in reflection mode. The visuals may seem simplistic, but the sentiments behind them loom large. Check it out above.