Menu
Music Videos

Cloud Nothings share nostalgic new video for “Enter Entirely” — watch

In continued support of the group's excellent fourth album, Life Without Sound

by
on May 03, 2017, 2:31pm
0 comments

Cloud Nothings’ “Enter Entirely”  crams a world of deep introspection — some painful, others revelatory — into five blissful minutes. It’s easily the best track off the band’s latest album, Life Without Sound, and today, it receives the video treatment it deserves.

(Read: Losing My Religion: The Demise of Rock and Roll)

Shot on Super 8mm film under the guidance of director John Elliot, the clip features fuzzy, nostalgic scenes of the countryside in the summer, a specific time and place that perhaps Dylan Baldi & the group look to when deep in reflection mode. The visuals may seem simplistic, but the sentiments behind them loom large. Check it out above.

Previous Story
Incubus perform “Nimble Bastard” on Kimmel — watch
Next Story
HAIM reveal new song “Want You Back” — listen
No comments
More Stories