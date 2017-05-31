Coachella announces 2018 dates, ticket info

Photo by Philip Cosores

Coachella has set dates for its 2018 festival: April 13th-15th and April 20th-22nd at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

Advanced tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 11:00 a.m. PDT. General admission passes are priced at $429, while VIP passes go for $999. That’s a significant price increase from the year before wherein GA passes went for $399 and VIP passes for $899.

The June 2nd pre-sale will be the only time payment plans will be available. Click here for more info.

Beyoncé, who canceled her 2017 appearance at the festival after becoming pregnant, was previously confirmed as a headliner for 2018. A full lineup announcement is expected early next year.

Revisit our coverage of Coachella 2017 here.