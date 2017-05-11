Conor Oberst has released two albums — Ruminations and Salutations — in the span of just five months, with the latter dropping just in March. As frequent as his output has been, however, his late night appearances have been rare. He performed just once in support of Ruminations, and last night he appeared on James Corden to finally play behind Salutations. Joined by acclaimed session drummer Jim Keltner and The Felice Brothers as his backing band, Oberst sat at his piano to deliver the album’s opening track, “Too Late to Fixate”. Check out the replay above.
(Read: Conor Oberst’s Top 10 Songs)
Though his TV appearances have been minimal, Oberst has a hefty tour schedule mapped out in support of Salutations. Kicking off today, the trek includes appearances at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival, Sloss Music & Arts Festival in Birmingham, and Seattle’s Bumbershoot. Find his complete itinerary below.
Conor Oberst 2017 Tour Dates:
05/11 – Grass Valley, CA @ Grass Valley Center for the Arts
05/12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox #
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater #
05/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory %
05/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto %
05/18 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls %
05/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater %
05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater %
05/21 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey %
05/23 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge %
05/24 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theater %
05/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall *
06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest
06/02 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers Festival *
06/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa *
06/04 – Wilmington, NC @ The Throne Theater *
06/30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre $
07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater $
07/02 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawake Amphitheatre $
07/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
07/14 – Springfield, OH @ Gillioz Theatre
07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival
07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn ^
07/21 – Boston, MA @ The House of Blues +
07/22 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall +
07/23 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival +
07/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Festival
08/04 – Luhmulen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/05 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
08/06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/07 – Felkirch, AT @ Pool Bar Festival (Altes Hallenbad)
08/08 – Sibernik, HR @ Superuho Festival
08/10 – Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Festival
08/11 – Coopenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/14 – Antwerpen-Deurne, BE @ Rivierenhof
08/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
08/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
08/18 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
08/20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC Glasgow
09/01 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
09/03 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre
09/05 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom
09/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
09/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
09/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre
09/12 – Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville
09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
09/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater
* = w/ Big Thief
% = w/ Phoebe Bridgers
$ = w/ Tim Kasher
^ = w/ Hop Along and Big Thief
+ = w/ Hop Along
# = w/ Julien Baker