Conor Oberst has released two albums — Ruminations and Salutations — in the span of just five months, with the latter dropping just in March. As frequent as his output has been, however, his late night appearances have been rare. He performed just once in support of Ruminations, and last night he appeared on James Corden to finally play behind Salutations. Joined by acclaimed session drummer Jim Keltner and The Felice Brothers as his backing band, Oberst sat at his piano to deliver the album’s opening track, “Too Late to Fixate”. Check out the replay above.

(Read: Conor Oberst’s Top 10 Songs)

Though his TV appearances have been minimal, Oberst has a hefty tour schedule mapped out in support of Salutations. Kicking off today, the trek includes appearances at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival, Sloss Music & Arts Festival in Birmingham, and Seattle’s Bumbershoot. Find his complete itinerary below.

Conor Oberst 2017 Tour Dates:

05/11 – Grass Valley, CA @ Grass Valley Center for the Arts

05/12 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox #

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater #

05/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory %

05/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto %

05/18 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls %

05/19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater %

05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater %

05/21 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey %

05/23 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge %

05/24 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theater %

05/31 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall *

06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest

06/02 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers Festival *

06/03 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa *

06/04 – Wilmington, NC @ The Throne Theater *

06/30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre $

07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater $

07/02 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawake Amphitheatre $

07/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

07/14 – Springfield, OH @ Gillioz Theatre

07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

07/16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/17 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn ^

07/21 – Boston, MA @ The House of Blues +

07/22 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall +

07/23 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival +

07/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Festival

08/04 – Luhmulen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/05 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

08/06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/07 – Felkirch, AT @ Pool Bar Festival (Altes Hallenbad)

08/08 – Sibernik, HR @ Superuho Festival

08/10 – Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Festival

08/11 – Coopenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

08/10-12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/14 – Antwerpen-Deurne, BE @ Rivierenhof

08/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

08/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

08/18 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

08/20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/22 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC Glasgow

09/01 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/03 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

09/05 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

09/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

09/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

09/12 – Ithaca, NY @ The State Theatre

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville

09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

09/17 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

* = w/ Big Thief

% = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

$ = w/ Tim Kasher

^ = w/ Hop Along and Big Thief

+ = w/ Hop Along

# = w/ Julien Baker