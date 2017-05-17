Consequence of Sound to present the Reeperbahn Festival during NYC’s Indie Week

The American Association of Independent Music’s Indie Week offers a chance for artists and music fans to gain a greater understanding of the independent scene through a series of interactive panels, workshops, keynote speeches, and more. This year’s event will take place in New York City from June 5th through 8th. Consequence of Sound is proud to participate in the festivities by presenting the Reeperbahn Festival Showcase, which will unfold on June 7th.

Voted the Best European Indoor Festival at last year’s European Festival Awards, Reeperbahn aims to bring together representatives from more than 20 European record labels, management firms, distributors, and more with American media, industry, and fans to help build bridges between the independent scenes of various countries. An alternating stage setup will serve as host to seven artists, each of whom will enjoy the spotlight across four hours of live performances. This year’s event marks Reeperbahn’s second installment of its NYC edition.

Featured artists include Carnival Youth, We Bless This Mess, Leyya, Lydmor, Albin Lee Meldau, Megan Bonnell, and Olivier St. Louis. Set times and listening links are provided below.

Beforehand, Music Week’s U.S. editor Emmanuel Legrand will moderate a press conference hosted by ANCHOR, the festival’s international music industry award, at The Clemente’s Flamboyán Theater at 6 p.m. ANCHOR 2016 winner Albin Lee Meldau and Reeperbahn Festival director Alexander Schulz will be available for questions.

Reeperbahn will take place at Pianos this year, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but the only way you can get them is by entering our exclusive ticket giveaway. You can do so below.

Reeperbahn 2017 Set Times:

7:30-8:00 – Carnival Youth (Main Stage)

8:00-8:30 – We Bless This Mess (Lounge)

8:30-9:00 – Leyya (Main Stage)

9:00-9:30 – Lydmor (Lounge)

9:30-10:15 – Albin Lee Meldau (Main Stage)

10:15-10:45 – Megan Bonnell (Lounge)

10:45-11:30 – Olivier St Louis (Main Stage)