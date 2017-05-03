Conservative cucks start #FireColbert campaign in protest of Stephen Colbert’s epic Trump takedown

For a group who love name-calling with words like “cuck” and “snowflake,” the alt-right sure is a sensitive bunch. Though, maybe they’re just following the lead of America’s complainer-in-chief, Donald Trump, who recently cut short an interview with CBS News’ John Dickerson after being asked whether he stands by his claim that former president Barack Obama was “sick” and bad” for wiretapping him (a claim which has repeatedly been disproven.) That was after Trump referred to Dickerson as “fake news” and his show as “Deface the Nation.”
On Monday night’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert came to the defense of his CBS colleague, explaining, “John Dickerson has way too much dignity to trade insults with the President of the United States to his face. But, I sir, am no John Dickerson.” Colbert proceeded to unleash a fury of verbal burbs at Trump:
“Mr. Trump, I call your presidency, ‘Disgrace the Nation.’ You’re not the POTUS, you’re the BLOATUS, you’re the glutton with the button, you’re a regular “Gorge Washington.” You’re the president, but you’re turning into a real pricktator. Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”
It was that last line about Trump being Putin’s cock holder that set off the alt-right and compelled them to start a #FireColbert campaign on Twitter. They argue a double standard, saying that if Bill O’Reilly was forced out at FOX News over sexual harassment allegations, then so too should Colbert be dropped by CBS. The difference, of course, is that O’Reilly made predatory comments about female employees at FOX News, whereas Colbert made a joke about a man who himself bragged about sexual assault.
