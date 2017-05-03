Conservative cucks start #FireColbert campaign in protest of Stephen Colbert’s epic Trump takedown

For a group who love name-calling with words like “cuck” and “snowflake,” the alt-right sure is a sensitive bunch. Though, maybe they’re just following the lead of America’s complainer-in-chief, Donald Trump, who recently cut short an interview with CBS News’ John Dickerson after being asked whether he stands by his claim that former president Barack Obama was “sick” and bad” for wiretapping him (a claim which has repeatedly been disproven.) That was after Trump referred to Dickerson as “fake news” and his show as “Deface the Nation.”

On Monday night’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert came to the defense of his CBS colleague, explaining, “John Dickerson has way too much dignity to trade insults with the President of the United States to his face. But, I sir, am no John Dickerson.” Colbert proceeded to unleash a fury of verbal burbs at Trump:

“Mr. Trump, I call your presidency, ‘Disgrace the Nation.’ You’re not the POTUS, you’re the BLOATUS, you’re the glutton with the button, you’re a regular “Gorge Washington.” You’re the president, but you’re turning into a real pricktator. Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster.”

It was that last line about Trump being Putin’s cock holder that set off the alt-right and compelled them to start a #FireColbert campaign on Twitter. They argue a double standard, saying that if Bill O’Reilly was forced out at FOX News over sexual harassment allegations, then so too should Colbert be dropped by CBS. The difference, of course, is that O’Reilly made predatory comments about female employees at FOX News, whereas Colbert made a joke about a man who himself bragged about sexual assault.

Nevertheless, the #FireColbert hashtag was trending as of Wednesday morning thanks to tweets like these:

#FireColbert CBS what a bunch of hypocrites. If someone on Fox said this, you would have already fired them. Fire this man! Never CBS AGAIN — kerri clemons (@clemons_kerri) May 3, 2017

#FireColbert

.@WCBS

If your station continues to carry despicable Steven Colbert I'm done w you. I'll go out of my way to avoid watching u. — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) May 3, 2017

Creeps at @cbs will not fire Stephen Colbert till advertisers pull ads – Pressure his advertiser AT&T – Call AT&T 800-331-0500 #FireColbert — Bare Politics (@barelypolitix) May 3, 2017

#FireColbert If CBS Allows him to remain, DEM's can't Blame any GOP for their remarks. No More firings for GOP comments…Fair Game. — Ryan Mcsweeney (@mcsweeney321) May 3, 2017

Colbert's remarks on the @colbertlateshow were crude and demeaning. His show has now become a disgusting show. Turning off CBS. #FireColbert — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) May 3, 2017

Riots. Racial violence. Threats. Torching Businesses. Add a televised homophobic rant & you've summed up the Democrat party.#FireColbert — LATiffani (@LATiffani1) May 3, 2017

Leftists don't wanna #FireColbert. Free speech right? If he were conservative & ranted about Obama-they'd be organizing the lynch mob. — LATiffani (@LATiffani1) May 3, 2017

Liberals don't want CBS to #FireColbert but they want Twitter to ban me for cracking jokes about gay people. Google: Hypocrisy. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 3, 2017

This guy is a "comedian" like Bill Nye is a "scientist" and Dan Rather is a "journalist." Everyone on the left stinks.#FireColbert — Riya sharma (@riyasharma266) May 3, 2017

Liberals pretend they support the first amendment but want you banned from social media if you call someone a fag or a tranny. #FireColbert — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 3, 2017

Libtards are triggered because #FireColbert is trending yet when a conservative says something "offensive" they want them fired immediately. — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) May 3, 2017

Watch Colbert’s anti-Trump monologue below.