Soundgarden was due to headline the Rock on the Range Music Festival on Friday night. In the wake of Chris Cornell’s tragic passing, the festival staged an all-star tribute featuring Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Bush, and Live. Video highlighting Cornell’s isolated vocals was also shown.

Taylor covered Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike”, Bush played Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”, and Live performed Audioslave’s “I Am th Highway’.

Watch fan-shot footage from the tribute below.

