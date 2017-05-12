Producer and remixer extraordinaire Keigo Oyamada, a.k.a Cornelius, has announced his first collection of all new music in over 11 years. Entitled Mellow Waves, the album is due out July 21st via Rostrum Records (June 28th in Japan).

Mellow Waves comes over a decade after Sensuous, the last full-length released under the Cornelius moniker. Since then, Oyamada has released a number of remix albums and contributed to film and TV scores.

As a taste of what his return to solo recording sounds like, he’s shared the video for Mellow Waves’ lead single, “あなたがいるなら (If You’re Here)”. The track is full of jazzy electronics, while the Koichiro Tsujikawa-directed clip finds gorgeously rendered 3D objects dancing through the air to the music. Check it out below.

“If You’re Here” will be released as a digital single on May 26th.

Mellow Waves Artwork:

Mellow Waves Tracklist:

01. If You’re Here

02. Sometime / Someplace

03. Dear Future Person

04. Surfing on Mind Wave pt 2

05. In a Dream

06. Helix / Spiral

07. Mellow Yellow Feel

08. The Spell of a Vanishing Loveliness

09. The Rain Song

10. Crépuscule

Cornelius thus far only has three shows scheduled in support of the new release: two at Tokyo’s Liquid Room and one at Fuji Rock Festival.

Cornelius 2017 Tour Dates:

07/10 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

07/11 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

07/29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival