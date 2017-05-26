Cover Your Ass Vol. 1 features Cass McCombs, Deerhoof, Speedy Ortiz, and more: Stream

Last month, we premiered Speedy Ortiz’s cover of TV On the Radio’s “Young Liars”, which the band contributed to Lionfish Music’s charitable compilation Cover Your Ass Vol. 1. The compilation drops today, and, according to Lionfish, 100% of its profits will be donated to Planned Parenthood, an organization which has been shown little love by the Trump administration. You can stream it in full below via Spotify.

In addition to Speedy Ortiz, the compilation features covers of Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” by Deerhoof and Pointer Sisters’ “Yes We Can Can” by Cass McCombs, along with contributions from (Sandy) Alex G, Hinds, Porches., and The Lemon Twigs.

“The goal of this series is simply to make a difference for a cause that we feel very strongly about: women’s basic rights to reproductive freedom and affordable health care for those who need it,” says Lionfish Music in a press release. “We need to start covering our own asses now. We need to organize and mobilize. It’s time to make a positive impact. Music is one of the most universal means of using one’s voice to embody beliefs, and it’s time for us all to speak up.”

See the compilation’s artwork above and its tracklist below.

Cover Your Ass Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Deerhoof – “Fight the Power” (Public Enemy cover)

02. Hinds – “When It Comes To You” (Dead Ghosts cover)

03. Cut Worms – “Truly Julie’s Blues” (Bob Lind cover)

04. The Lemon Twigs – “White Flag” (Dido cover)

05. Daddy Issues – “Boys of Summer” (Don Henley cover)

06. Speedy Ortiz – “Young Liars” (TV on the Radio cover)

07. Palehound – “Miss Independent” (Kelly Clarkson cover)

08. The Quilz – “Girl U Want” (DEVO cover)

09. Cass McCombs Band – “Yes We Can Can” (Pointer Sisters cover)

10. Porches – “Morpha Too” (Big Star cover)

11. (Sandy) Alex G – “Druglord Landlord” (Cold Foamers cover)

12. TEEN – “Boys Keep Swinging” (David Bowie cover)

13. Luke Temple – “Duchess” (Scott Walker cover)