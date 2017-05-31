Creed to headline the Make America Rock Again Tour

Today in awful tour announcements: Make America Rock Again, an unironically titled North American summer tour headlined by Creed’s Scott Stapp and Drowning Pool, with Trapt, Sick Puppies, and Adelitas Way also tagging along for the ride.

The tour kicks off in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 4th and spans 40 dates in all. Among the other cities in its path: Omaha, Nebraska; Edinburgh, Texas; Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Dewey Beach, Delaware. They are, of course, in our prayers.

Even more exciting, select dates will feature pre-show BBQ’s with food and drinks, as well as meet and greet opportunities with the artists (!), and yes, that includes Stapp himself.

A very excited Stapp said in a statement, “I’m excited to headline Make America Rock Again! We’ve got a great line-up that I’m looking forward to touring with. It’s going to be a great summer of rock and roll for the bands and the fans.”

And wait till you see the poster:

Truly, what a time to be alive.