Crowd sings Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” following moment of silence for Manchester victims

Earlier today, a large crowd gathered in Manchester’s St. Ann’s Square to honor the victims of Monday’s horrific bombing outside the Manchester arena. Following a moment of silence, a woman named Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow spontaneously began singing Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, and others quickly followed suit.
Josh Halliday of the Guardian caught up with Bernsmeier-Rullow and asked her what inspired the performance. “‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, that’s what this is about. We can’t be looking backwards to what happened, we have to be looking forward to the future,” she explained.
Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, himself a native of Manchester, tweeted video of the impromptu performance: