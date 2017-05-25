Crowd sings Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” following moment of silence for Manchester victims

Earlier today, a large crowd gathered in Manchester’s St. Ann’s Square to honor the victims of Monday’s horrific bombing outside the Manchester arena. Following a moment of silence, a woman named Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow spontaneously began singing Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, and others quickly followed suit.

Goosebumps! The amazing moment Manchester crowd joins in with woman singing Oasis – Don't Look Back in Anger after minutes silence pic.twitter.com/Cw4mOq8yde — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

Josh Halliday of the Guardian caught up with Bernsmeier-Rullow and asked her what inspired the performance. “‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, that’s what this is about. We can’t be looking backwards to what happened, we have to be looking forward to the future,” she explained.

Just spoke to Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the amazing woman who started that impromptu Don't Look Back In Anger singalong in St Ann's Square pic.twitter.com/aGKuYJw65V — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 25, 2017

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, himself a native of Manchester, tweeted video of the impromptu performance: