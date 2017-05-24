Cujo to appear in Stephen King’s The Dark Tower movie

It’s been a few weeks now, but if you recall, the trailer for Sony’s forthcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower included a number of Easter eggs to past works like The Shining and It. Well, those aren’t the only nods we’ll be seeing, as King himself has revealed.

The legendary author sat down for an interview with IGN and confirmed that The Dark Tower will include a handful of winks to his bibliography. He didn’t spoil them all, but confirmed that we’ll be seeing one of his most iconic creations: a deadly mutt named Cujo.

“If viewers who are familiar with my work look very closely, they might see Cujo,” he explained. “Keep an eye out for Cujo in New York City.” Of course, it makes little sense why the rabid pooch from Castle Rock, Maine would be walking around the Big Apple, but who knows, it could be a flyer, or an image, or something not-so-perfunctory. Either way, it’s intriguing to hear more of these connections.

In the same interview, King also touched upon a possible sequel to The Dark Tower, one that might feature fan favorite heroes like Eddie Dean, Odetta Holmes, and Oy, saying: “I miss them. I miss all three of them. They’re my friends from many adventures and many happy hours creating these stories. Obviously one of the reasons I hope this movie is a big success is that in the next one, they could bring Eddie and Susannah and Oy into the story in some way.”

In other words, fans might want to make sure everyone they know sees this film come August 4th. Otherwise, Sony will likely file the series away forever and we’ll be left with … well, probably a lot more King adaptations that are better and smarter. Still, it would be disappointing to see The Dark Tower series collapse so fast, especially given the star power behind it.

Speak of the devil, both Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba, who respectively play The Man in Black and Roland Deschain, recently shared two new character posters for the film. Grab ’em below and start sharing on your feeds if you feel so inclined. And if you’re looking for a little commentary to go with your fandom, you might want to check out our Stephen King podcast, The Losers’ Club.

Revisit the trailer for The Last Tower: