Cymbals Eat Guitars announce US summer tour

Cymbals Eat Guitars are currently living the dream with a tour alongside the legendary Pixies, but their time on the road won’t come to a close when the bands part ways. On the strength of last year’s Pretty Years, the Staten Island rockers will be embarking on a lengthy summer tour of North America.

The tour includes shows with heavy hitters like Polica, Yeasayer, and the Districts, as well as support from pop-rock outfit Palo Duro and Brooklyn’s Active Bird Community. They’ll also be hopping over to Spain and Portugal for the Primavera Sound and NOS Primavera Sound festivals, respectively.

Check out the full tour schedule below.

Cymbals Eat Guitars 2017 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

05/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

05/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

05/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Ballroom *

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *

05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

05/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

05/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

06/01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell +

07/07 – Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ West Fest

07/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Glob Hall ^

07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill %

07/15 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer %

07/16 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah %

07/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg %

07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress %

07/21 – Austin, TZ @ Stubbs %

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links %

07/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

07/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

07/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

07/27 – Washington DC @ Black Cat #

07/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery #

* = w/ for Pixies

+ = w/ Polica & Yeasayer

^ = w/ The Districts

% = w/ Palo Duro

# = w/ Active Bird Community

Revisit Cymbals Eat Guitar’s Pretty Years single “Wish”: