Dan Auerbach shares new solo album Waiting on a Song: Stream

Photo by Ben Kaye

Dan Auerbach, frontman for The Black Keys and The Arcs, will release a new solo album titled Waiting on a Song on June 2nd. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full below via NPR.

Waiting on a Song serves as Auerbach’s follow-up to 2009’s Keep It Hid. It’s said to be heavily inspired by Nashville, where Auerbach currently resides, and is described by the indie rocker as “a whole history of everything I love about music.”

Recorded at his own local Easy Eye Sound studio, the album was the result of countless co-writing sessions with country music veteran John Prine and Johnny Cash associate David “Fergie” Ferguson. Guitar virtuoso Duane Eddy appears on the record, as does longtime Cash bassist Dave Roe and drummer Gene Christman and pianist Bobby Wood, who both played alongside Dusty Springfield and Elvis Presley. “These guys tell me they’re genuinely thrilled to be here because we’re making records like they used to,” Auerbach previously told Rolling Stone of his guest collaborators.

Auerbach had a large stack of about 60 songs to work with for the record. Those that made the final tracklist include a three-chord singalong called “Waiting on a Song”, a tribute to renowned producer Rick Rubin titled “Malibu Man”, and “Shine on Me”, a cut featuring Mark Knopfler.

Waiting on a Song Artwork:

Waiting on a Song Tracklist:

01. Waiting on A Song

02. Malibu Man

03. Livin’ in Sin

04. Shine on Me

05. King of a One Horse Town

06. Never in My Wildest Dreams

07. Cherrybomb

08. Stand by My Girl

09. Undertow

10. Show Me