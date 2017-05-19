Dan Auerbach’s new solo album, Waiting on a Song, takes its name from a track co-written by the legendary John Prine. Today, The Black Keys member has shared the song’s video, and it features a cameo from the country icon.

“Waiting on a Song” itself is an easy breezer that brings to mind the freedom and potential of youthful summers. “You can look up at the stars/ Bow your head and count the cars,” Auerbach sings. “You’ll still be waiting, waiting on a song.” That air of endless possibility is exactly what inspired director Bryan Schlam when it came time to make the track’s video.

The clip follows a group of ’70s high school seniors on their last summer in town. All your standard hijinks are featured, from smoking weed from an apple in the woods to trying to get into your first bar. Along the way, the group of teens even get Prine himself to buy them some liquor from the local store. But he isn’t the only Nashville icon to feature in the clip.

“Not only does the video evoke the feeling of the song, but it also pays tribute to the great tradition of Nashville songwriters,” Auerbach said in a press release. “It was fun to have John Prine and Pat McLaughlin have cameos in the video as I wrote the song with them. It also has appearances by other Nashville songwriters, like Michael Heeney and Luke Dick, as well as David Ferguson who was the executive producer on the album with me.” See if you can spot them all by watching the video above.

Waiting on a Song is out June 2nd via Easy Eye Sound, Auerbach’s new label under the Nonesuch Records banner. For more, check out “King of a One Horse Town” and the Mark Knopfler-featuring “Shine on Me”.

In support, Auerbach will play a few select dates with Prine in September and October.

Dan Auerbach 2017 Tour Dates:

09/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center ^

09/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre ^

10/10 – Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall ^

10/11 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater ^

^ = w/ John Prine