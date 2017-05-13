Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Dan Auerbach showcases his new solo album on Colbert — watch

The Black Keys rocker performed two tracks: “Shine on Me” and "King of a One Horse Town"

by
on May 13, 2017, 1:45pm
0 comments

Though known for his work in The Black Keys and The Arcs, blues rocker Dan Auerbach is looking to take the spotlight for himself on his forthcoming solo album, Waiting on a Song. Ahead of the Nashville-inspired LP’s release, Auerbach stopped by the Late Show on Friday to perform two tracks: “Shine on Me” and “King of a One Horse Town”. Catch the replay below.

Waiting on a Song, Auerbach’s first solo record since 2009’s Keep It Hid, arrives in stores June 2nd through his own Easy Eye Sound imprint.

Previous Story
Film Review: Get Me Roger Stone
Next Story
Father John Misty performs “Total Entertainment Forever” on Fallon — watch
No comments
More Stories