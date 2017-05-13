Though known for his work in The Black Keys and The Arcs, blues rocker Dan Auerbach is looking to take the spotlight for himself on his forthcoming solo album, Waiting on a Song. Ahead of the Nashville-inspired LP’s release, Auerbach stopped by the Late Show on Friday to perform two tracks: “Shine on Me” and “King of a One Horse Town”. Catch the replay below.
Waiting on a Song, Auerbach’s first solo record since 2009’s Keep It Hid, arrives in stores June 2nd through his own Easy Eye Sound imprint.