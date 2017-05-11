Renowned beatsmith Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, and producer Sam Cohen joined forces to curate the new star-studded soundtrack for Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle series. The OST features acts like The Shins, Angel Olsen, Grandaddy, Karen O, and Kevin Morby covering popular ’60s songs.

Last night, Burton and Cohen brought the soundtrack to live TV with a two-song performance on Conan. The pair rolled out a haunting version of The Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun” and, as a web exclusive, Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”, which Beck originally tackled for the Amazon show. For both instances, they were backed by a lovely string section.

Catch both below. Note: If the videos aren’t working, check them out here.

“House of the Rising Sun”:

“Can’t Help Falling in Love”:

In related news, Burton lent his production help to the new album from Portugal. The Man.