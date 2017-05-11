Photo by​ Phillip Cosores

​​HBO’s Silicon Valley really knows how to keep things fresh. Beyond simply finding new ways to screw with Richard, Dinesh, Gilfoyle, and the rest, the team behind the show keeps their soundtrack thumping with the best modern music has to offer. They’ve had everyone from God Speed! You Black Emperor to Run the Jewels contribute in various ways, and now they’ve tapped Danny Brown to supply them with a brand new track.

(Read: Silicon Valley Reboots with Fresh Anxieties and Bigger Laughs)

The Detroit MC penned “Kool Aid” for the show’s soundtrack, and it’s set to feature in the upcoming May 14th episode of the hit comedy. It’s just the type of kinetic, spitfire hip-hop we’ve come to love from Brown, and you can check it out below.

Brown’s not the only rapper with a new song coming to this weekend’s Silicon Valley. Los Angeles’ Old Man Saxon teamed with Mount Cyanide for “On My Own”, which you can listen to below.

Also featuring Nas and DJ Shadow’s collaborative track “Systematic”, the Silicon Valley soundtrack is due out June 23 via Mass Appeal Records.