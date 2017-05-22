Manimal Records is known for introducing artists like Warpaint and Bat for Lashes to the world, while also releasing music by everyone from Yoko Ono to Duran Duran. This year, the label is expanding its focus with the launch of Manimal Films.

The new company’s first production is China Test Girls, the sophomore feature-length film from Frankie Latina (2009’s Modus Operandi) and made in association with Trejo Productions. Fittingly, the film stars Danny Trejo himself and was written by his son, Gilbert Trejo. Also featured in the movie are Sasha Grey (The Girlfriend Experience), Cade Carradine (Deadwood), Kumar Pallana (Royal Tannenbaums), Nikki Johnson (Modus Operandi), Mark Borchardt (American Movie), and more. Ono and Peter Bjorn & John contributed music.

As for the story of China Test Girls, the official synopsis reads, “A fashion photographer gets more than she bargained for when a roll of film in a used camera contains sinister imagery of high-society menace that sends her into a labyrinth of imminent danger.” As the new trailer reveals, that danger involves an armed and angry Trejo, a darkroom attack, and a psycho in a mask made from an actual pig’s face. It’s all soundtracked by Ono’s “Mrs. Lennon”, and you can watch it above.

China Test Girls is out later this year.