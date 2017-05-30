Danzig’s Trump-ian views might just be scarier than his music

Danzig presented his inaugural Blackest of the Black Festival in SoCal this past weekend. As its name suggests, the two-day event was touted as an immersive experience of “pain, pleasure and metal” — exactly the kind of frightening stuff you’d expect from the mind of The Misfits founder.

Turns out Danzig’s actually harboring something much scarier in his closet: his Trump-ian political views. In a recent interview about the festival and his recently released album, Black Laden Crown, Danzig shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s travel ban and Planned Parenthood.

“It’s really not a travel ban,” Danzig told the Los Angeles Times of the president’s controversial executive order, which prohibits nationals of six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. “When you walk into the country, we want to see who you are and what you’re doing.”

“Well, when I go to every country right now, they look at me and they see whether I can come in or not,” he added. “And I’ve been turned away from Canada and other places before. Where’s my protest? Where’s my parade?” (If the ban were as simple as that, perhaps it wouldn’t be due for a big showdown in the Supreme Court, #jussayin.)

On the topic of Planned Parenthood, which POTUS is hoping to soon defund, Danzig claimed that he is “pro-abortion.” However, the hard rock titan then went on to pretty much cancel out that opinion by taking a cheap and completely unfounded shot at the nonprofit organization: “But I don’t think Planned Parenthood should be selling baby parts like a chop shop in Brooklyn, OK?”

Sounds like Danzig may need to spend less time in his Castle of Pain and more time watching the news.