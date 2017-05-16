Dave Chappelle apologizes for Trump comments: “I fucked up”

Dave Chappelle had the dubious honor of hosting Saturday Night Live immediately following the November election. Like many of us, the comedian laughed at the idea that we had “actually elected an Internet troll” to the highest office in the land, but he also urged people to be patient. “I’m wishing Donald Trump luck,” Chappelle said on air. “And I’m going to give him a chance. And we the historically disenfranchised demand that he gives us one too.”

Well, it’s six months later and Chappelle has given President Donnie Cheeto a chance — and he seriously regrets it. At a charity gala last night for Robin Hood in New York City, he addressed his SNL monologue. “I was the first guy on TV to say ‘Give Trump a chance,'” Chapelle said according to attendees. “I fucked up. Sorry.”

Hey, man, you’re forgiven for that one. No one knew it was going to get this bad, right? Watch another of Chappelle’s 45-related jokes from last night’s gala below.