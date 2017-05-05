Dave Chappelle returning to the big screen in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born Remake

Aside from a role in Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq in 2015 and a recent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Dave Chappelle’s been out of the acting game since Chappelle’s Show went off the air in 2006. That looks to change in the near future, however, as the comedian just inked a deal to star in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star is Born for Warner Bros.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Chappelle’s character is named Noodles, and will play an old friend of Cooper’s protagonist who used to play alongside him in blues clubs. In addition to starring, Cooper will be making his directorial debut with the film, which is the fourth remake of the film, the latest of which being 1976’s Barbara Streisand-starring version. Currently in production, the film is set for a September 28th, 2018 release.

As we previously reported, Lady Gaga is set to play the lead, andThe Hollywood Reporter notes that Andrew Dice Clay and Sam Elliott are also listed on the film’s call sheet.

Now that Chappelle’s acting again, who else is praying for a Half Baked sequel?