David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption returns in 2017 with another doozy of a lineup

With the return of Twin Peaks, it’s hard to believe David Lynch found time to curate a second installment of his Festival of Disruption. And yet, come October 14th-15th at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, the likes of Bon Iver, TV on the Radio, Sharon Van Etten, and Laura Marling will all gather to celebrate the legacy of the cinematic auteur.

Other confirmed participants include Moby, Reggie Watts, Shepard Fairly, Pete Holmes, and Kristine McKenna, who will host talks with Lynch collaborators including Bill Pullman, Ed Ruscha, and Laura Palmer herself, Sheryl Lee.

There will also be screenings of Lynch films, including Lost Highway, and “rare David Lynch shorts.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9:00 a.m. PST. Visit the festival’s website for more details.

The inaugural Festival of Disruption went down last October and featured the likes of Robert Plant, St. Vincent, Sky Ferreira, Rhye, and more. Revisit our full coverage of the event here.