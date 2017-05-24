Dawes have been doing some heavy touring in support of their most recent album, We’re All Gonna Die. They’ve still got plenty more — including a run with Kings of Leon — on the docket, but at the moment, they’re enjoying a nice respite. Not ones to let rust form, however, the band appeared on Conan last night to perform “One of Us”. They’re clearly still in peak form, as you can see for yourself in the video below. (In the event the video isn’t working, you can also watch the performance here).
Check out Dawes’ newly expand tour docket below.
Dawes 2017 Tour Dates:
06/03 – Fort Worth, TX @ Index Fest
06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Three Rivers Arts Festival
06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Laurelive Festival
06/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/16 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
06/17 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Taste of Randolph
06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend
07/08 – Somerset, KY @ Master Musician’s Festival
07/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National
07/11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
07/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
07/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/23 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
07/25 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts
07/27 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival
07/29 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center
07/31 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
08/02 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
08/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/06 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park (Lowell Summer Music Series)
08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/20 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
08/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Kplisch Music Center
09/15 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
09/16 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North
09/17 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
09/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ First Tennessee Park
10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena @
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @
10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @
10/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre @
10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center @
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center @
10/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center @
10/23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Ampthitheater @
10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place @
10/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre @
10/28 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre @
11/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Sports Palace @
11/10 – Highlands, NC @ Highlands Food & Wine Festival
11/11 – Macon, GA @ Cox Capitol Theatre
11/12 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
@ = w/ Kings of Leon