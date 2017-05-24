Dawes have been doing some heavy touring in support of their most recent album, We’re All Gonna Die. They’ve still got plenty more — including a run with Kings of Leon — on the docket, but at the moment, they’re enjoying a nice respite. Not ones to let rust form, however, the band appeared on Conan last night to perform “One of Us”. They’re clearly still in peak form, as you can see for yourself in the video below. (In the event the video isn’t working, you can also watch the performance here).

Check out Dawes’ newly expand tour docket below.

Dawes 2017 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Fort Worth, TX @ Index Fest

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Three Rivers Arts Festival

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Laurelive Festival

06/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/16 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

06/17 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/18 – Chicago, IL @ Taste of Randolph

06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Weekend

07/08 – Somerset, KY @ Master Musician’s Festival

07/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

07/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

07/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/23 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

07/25 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

07/27 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

07/29 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary Events Center

07/31 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

08/02 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

08/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/06 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park (Lowell Summer Music Series)

08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/20 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

08/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Kplisch Music Center

09/15 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

09/16 – Burlington, VT @ Grand Point North

09/17 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

09/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ First Tennessee Park

10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena @

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @

10/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @

10/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre @

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center @

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center @

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center @

10/23 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Ampthitheater @

10/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place @

10/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre @

10/28 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre @

11/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Sports Palace @

11/10 – Highlands, NC @ Highlands Food & Wine Festival

11/11 – Macon, GA @ Cox Capitol Theatre

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

@ = w/ Kings of Leon