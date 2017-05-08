De La Soul, Danny Brown, Vince Staples, and more to play Gorillaz’s Demon Dayz Festival

Before we even heard their latest album, Humanz, Gorillaz announced a festival of their own making, Demon Dayz, which is take place June 10th at Dreamland amusement park in Margate, England. Now, a newly released video from the band reveals the festival’s full lineup. Watch it above.

During a March gig in London, Damon Albarn told the audience that “all” of the album’s collaborators would be at the festival. And it’s true that Humanz guest artists Danny Brown, Vince Staples, De La Soul, Kali Uchis, and Popcaan are all on the bill. Missing, however, are the likes of Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Noel Gallagher, and D.R.A.M., among others. It’s unclear at this point whether or not they’ll participate in Gorillaz set, which will likely be a full performance of Humanz.

Other confirmed acts include Icelandic band Fufanu and rappers like Kilo Kish and Little Simz.

The festival will unfold on three stages: a main stage, a local venue called Hall By The Sea, and a third stage that will be occupied exclusively by GSS Sound System, the Gorillaz DJ team. The whole thing will be streamed live online via Redbull.TV.

If all goes well, here’s hoping we’ll get that Chicago installment.