Donald Glover is turning Deadpool into an animated TV series for FXX

Didn’t get your fill of the Merc with a Mouth with Deadpool, 2016’s unlikeliest smash hit? Well, fret not, because now Mr. Pool is also headed to television.

The Hollywood Reporter broke news that FXX has signed on for a 10-episode season of a to-be-titled adult animated series based on the fast-talking superhero’s comics, which will debut in 2018. Donald Glover, who’s already worked with FX Networks on the award-winning Atlanta, will again team with his brother Stephen to serve as co-writers, producers, and showrunners on the new series.

It’s just the latest in a series of major announcements for the prolific comedian-turned-rapper-turned-leading man, who’s already working on a second season of Atlanta in addition to currently filming his role as Lando Calrissian in the upcoming stand-alone Han Solo prequel. (He’ll also appear in Spider-Man Homecoming in July.) Nick Grad, FX’s head of programming, said in a statement that “Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta…With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

Little else is known about the series as of yet, but whether you liked Deadpool or not, the comics’ penchant for snarky one-liners and fourth wall destruction has tapped into something in modern audiences, and the idea of an Archer-style series has some major upside in terms of telling the Deadpool stories that live-action filmmaking simply can’t approximate. The character will next be seen in Ryan Reynolds’ live-action sequel next year, and Marvel will continue to be found in every imaginable medium of pop culture.