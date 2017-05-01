Menu
Death Grips offshoot The I.L.Y’s detail new album, share “I Love You Man” — listen

Third LP, Bodyguard, arrives later this spring

on May 01, 2017, 5:59pm
When Zach Hill and Andy Morin aren’t doling out a firestorm of profanities as part of Death Grips, they’re making music together under the moniker The I.L.Y’s. Since forming about two years ago, the duo has put out a pair of albums, 2015’s I’ve Always Been Good at True Love followed by last year’s Scum with Boundaries.

Keeping up with their pattern of releasing one album per year, The I.L.Y’s are expected to drop their third full-length, Bodyguard, digitally on May 16th and physically June 16th. Due out via Castle Face Records, the label co-run by Thee Oh Sees’ John Dwyer, it’s being previewed today with a new song called “I Love You Man”. Not unlike Dwyer’s own extensive discography, it’s a winding and psychedelic cut that, as its title suggests, is all about the *posi vibes*.

Stream it down below.

Death Grips’ last album was 2016’s Bottomless Pit.

Bodyguard Artwork:

ily death grip bodyguard album Death Grips offshoot The I.L.Ys detail new album, share I Love You Man listen

Bodyguard Tracklist:
01. wash my hands shorty
02. well known people want to know
03. gargoyle
04. quietly being the best
05. 49er lighter
06. i love you man
07. the treatment
08. this is how it is now
09. bobo
10. the studio

