When Zach Hill and Andy Morin aren’t doling out a firestorm of profanities as part of Death Grips, they’re making music together under the moniker The I.L.Y’s. Since forming about two years ago, the duo has put out a pair of albums, 2015’s I’ve Always Been Good at True Love followed by last year’s Scum with Boundaries.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

Keeping up with their pattern of releasing one album per year, The I.L.Y’s are expected to drop their third full-length, Bodyguard, digitally on May 16th and physically June 16th. Due out via Castle Face Records, the label co-run by Thee Oh Sees’ John Dwyer, it’s being previewed today with a new song called “I Love You Man”. Not unlike Dwyer’s own extensive discography, it’s a winding and psychedelic cut that, as its title suggests, is all about the *posi vibes*.

Stream it down below.

Death Grips’ last album was 2016’s Bottomless Pit.

Bodyguard Artwork:

Bodyguard Tracklist:

01. wash my hands shorty

02. well known people want to know

03. gargoyle

04. quietly being the best

05. 49er lighter

06. i love you man

07. the treatment

08. this is how it is now

09. bobo

10. the studio