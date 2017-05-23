Photo by David Brendan Hall

Death Grips have announced they’re working on a new album, their sixth overall and follow-up to last year’s Bottomless Pit. To tide their anxious fans over until the big release day, MC Ride, Zach Hill, Andy Morin have also shared a new track/mix today called “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)”.

Clocking in at over 22 minutes, it features a slew of sick breakdowns, growling vocals, and stretches of harsh noise. I’d say Death Grips are definitely back. Buckle your seat belts and hit play if you dare down below.

we're working on the new death grips album.

For more of the experimental hip-hop outfit, check out this fan-made video featuring all of the times the band says “fuck.” Death Grips offshoot The I.L.Y’s are also prepping to drop an LP of their own next month titled Bodyguard.