Death toll rises to 22 in Manchester Arena terror attack, 23-year-old man arrested

Many of the victims are believed to have been women and children who had just attended an Ariana Grande concert inside the venue

May 23, 2017
The death toll in Monday’s explosion at the Manchester Arena has risen to 22, with as many as 60 others injured. Many of the victims are believed to have been women and children who had just attended an Ariana Grande concert inside the Manchester, UK venue.

According to the Associated Press, the terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the suspected terror attack, which was believed to have been a suicide bombing. Overnight, police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack.

Grande, who was not hurt, addressed the horrific incident on Twitter. She wrote simply, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

This is a developing story.

