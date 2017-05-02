Deftones frontman Chino Moreno broke part of his foot during the band’s set at Groezrock Festival in Belgium on Saturday. However, rather than cancel the performance, or at least sit down for a breather, Moreno instead took a page out of the great Dave Grohl playbook and valiantly continued on with the show as if nothing had happened.

As NME points out, Moreno sustained the injury after taking a spill off the stage mid-set. He remained out of the crowd’s view for a few seconds, but re-emerged to sing up close and personal with a handful of fans. He then pulled himself up on stage, stumbled and fell again, before rejoining his bandmates and settling back into his energetic self. The entire ordeal gives a whole new meaning to the band’s debut album, Adrenaline, and me thinks Grohl would be proud. Check out fan-caught footage up above.

(Read: Deftones’ Top 20 Songs)

Despite Moreno’s accident, Deftones have only canceled one show on their tour (last night’s gig in Cologne, Germany). They’re currently on the road in support of Gore, one of our favorite albums of 2016. Find the band’s statement on the incident below, followed by their upcoming tour dates.

Deftones 2017 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

05/03 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

05/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

05/06 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

05/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

06/10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill ^

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater ^

06/16 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^

06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^

06/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/22 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater ^

06/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater ^

06/26 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion ^

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater ^

06/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

07/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater ^

07/03 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

07/06 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

07/07 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre ^

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ^

07/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

^ = w/ Rise Against and Thrice