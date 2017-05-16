Photo by Jason Frank Rothenberg

On August 18th, indie pop songwriter Dent May will return with his first album in four years. Titled Across the Multiverse, it marks his fourth overall and first for new label home Carpark Records.

The follow-up to 2013’s Warm Blanket was written and recorded in a bedroom in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. May produced and played almost every instrument heard on the LP’s 11 tracks. Theme-wise, his songs contemplate “modern romance, existential dread, and the distance to the moon as he searches for meaning among the infinite scrolling feeds of our 21st century augmented reality,” according to a press release.

Following last summer’s “Face Down in the Gutter of Your Love” comes the title track, a flashy yet charming ’70s-inspired collaboration with lo-fi musician Frankie Cosmos. Here, the two duet about falling in love no matter the impossible circumstances. Aww, shucks. Stream it down below.

Across the Multiverse Artwork:

Across the Multiverse Tracklist:

01. Hello Cruel World

02. Picture On A Screen

03. Across The Multiverse (feat. Frankie Cosmos)

04. Dream 4 Me

05. Take Me To Heaven

06. 90210

07. Face Down In The Gutter Of Your Love

08. A Little Bit Goes A Long Way

09. Don’t Let Them

10. I’m Gonna Live Forever Until I’m Dead

11. Distance To The Moon