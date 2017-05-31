Toronto’s BadBadNotGood have found themselves working alongside a growing number of rap’s finest in recent months. They dropped some production on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., teamed with Freddie Gibbs and Kaytranada on “Alexys”, dropped in on Mike D’s Beats 1 Radio show, and avoided the crossfire stemming from Snoop Dogg’s “Lavender” controversy.

In the midst of all that, the instrumental group also teamed with Denzel Curry to rework his single “Ultimate” off the Florida rapper’s 2015 EP 32 Zel/Planet Shrooms. Today, Curry and BBNG have shared a new visual for the track. The David Wept-directed clip finds the collaborators in studio for The BadBadNotGood sessions, with Curry standing front and center as he delivers his fiery bars. What starts at as a normal studio video slowly becomes more and more trippy, however, as the scene starts to warp and distort. Check it out above.