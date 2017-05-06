Depeche Mode cover David Bowie’s “Heroes” at kick off of Global Spirit Tour: Setlist + Video

David Bowie spun off this mortal coil more than a year ago, but his influence continues to ripple throughout culture, whether it be through a tribute tour, a film reboot, a vinyl reissue, or any number of covers. Another of the latter popped up last night, when Depeche Mode offered up their own rendition of “Heroes”.
Last night’s show at the Friends Arena in Stockholm was the band’s first stop on their massive Global Spirit Tour, which is set to run through the end of October. The cover came during the show’s encore, which followed a performance that oscillated between old staples and cuts from their latest album Spirit. Later this year, they’ll be joined by Warpaint.
Watch their reverent, subdued take on Bowie’s classic above (via Slicing Up Eyeballs). See last night’s complete setlist below.
Setlist:
Going Backwards
So Much Love
Barrel of a Gun
A Pain That I’m Used To (‘Jacques Lu Cont’s Remix’ version)
Corrupt
In Your Room (Album version)
World in My Eyes
Cover Me
Home
A Question of Lust (Acoustic)
Poison Heart
Where’s the Revolution
Wrong (New intro)
Everything Counts (New intro)
Stripped
Enjoy the Silence
Never Let Me Down Again
Encore:
Somebody
Walking in My Shoes
“Heroes” (David Bowie cover)
I Feel You
Personal Jesus