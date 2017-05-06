Depeche Mode cover David Bowie’s “Heroes” at kick off of Global Spirit Tour: Setlist + Video

David Bowie spun off this mortal coil more than a year ago, but his influence continues to ripple throughout culture, whether it be through a tribute tour, a film reboot, a vinyl reissue, or any number of covers. Another of the latter popped up last night, when Depeche Mode offered up their own rendition of “Heroes”.

Last night’s show at the Friends Arena in Stockholm was the band’s first stop on their massive Global Spirit Tour, which is set to run through the end of October. The cover came during the show’s encore, which followed a performance that oscillated between old staples and cuts from their latest album Spirit. Later this year, they’ll be joined by Warpaint.

Watch their reverent, subdued take on Bowie’s classic above (via Slicing Up Eyeballs). See last night’s complete setlist below.

Setlist:

Going Backwards

So Much Love

Barrel of a Gun

A Pain That I’m Used To (‘Jacques Lu Cont’s Remix’ version)

Corrupt

In Your Room (Album version)

World in My Eyes

Cover Me

Home

A Question of Lust (Acoustic)

Poison Heart

Where’s the Revolution

Wrong (New intro)

Everything Counts (New intro)

Stripped

Enjoy the Silence

Never Let Me Down Again

Encore:

Somebody

Walking in My Shoes

“Heroes” (David Bowie cover)

I Feel You

Personal Jesus